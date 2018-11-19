Euroseas (ESEA) PT Set at $2.00 by Noble Financial

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) received a $2.00 price target from analysts at Noble Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Friday.

ESEA traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.49. Euroseas has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euroseas will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euroseas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.78% of Euroseas worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

