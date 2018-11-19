Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Receives $253.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.86.

RE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 29,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $216.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.43. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $203.90 and a 12 month high of $264.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($16.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

