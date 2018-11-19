Eversource Energy (ES) PT Set at $66.00 by Barclays

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has been given a $66.00 price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price objective on Eversource Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.82.

NYSE ES opened at $67.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $67.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,101,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 674,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,468,000 after purchasing an additional 118,619 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 846,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,983,000 after purchasing an additional 208,129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

