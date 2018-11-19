Exactus (EXDI) vs. Vivint Solar (VSLR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) and Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exactus and Vivint Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus N/A N/A -$3.86 million N/A N/A Vivint Solar $268.03 million 2.55 $209.09 million ($1.58) -3.65

Vivint Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Profitability

This table compares Exactus and Vivint Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus N/A N/A -6,188.23% Vivint Solar 61.71% -50.31% -11.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Exactus and Vivint Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivint Solar 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vivint Solar has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Vivint Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivint Solar is more favorable than Exactus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Vivint Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of Exactus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Vivint Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Exactus has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Solar has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vivint Solar beats Exactus on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc., a life science company, focuses on developing and commercializing point-of-care diagnostics for measuring proteolytic enzymes in the blood. The company is developing FibriLyzer device to address the shortcomings of the viscoelastometric devices and clinical tests, such as D-dimer, as well as euglobulin lysis test; and MatriLyzer, a diagnostic device to detect the recurrence of cancer. The company is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc. provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2017, it had an aggregate capacity of 864.9 megawatts covering approximately 126,800 homes in 21 states. The company was formerly known as V Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vivint Solar, Inc. in April 2014. Vivint Solar, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

