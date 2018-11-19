Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 224.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,178 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 324.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,445,867 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $654,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,557 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,965,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,095 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $117,678,000 after purchasing an additional 550,396 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 337,077 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $40,513,000 after purchasing an additional 228,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,114,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,281 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $391,357.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James raised Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.79.

EXPE opened at $116.95 on Monday. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The online travel company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/expedia-group-inc-expe-shares-bought-by-piedmont-investment-advisors-inc.html.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.