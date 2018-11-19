Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Receives $87.52 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Macquarie reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 30th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Saturday.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.96. 13,578,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,084,109. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $334.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.36%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,820,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,852,000 after buying an additional 158,924 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,500,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 56.3% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 33,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 120,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

