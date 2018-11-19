Facebook, Inc. (FB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.54. Facebook posted earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $8.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Facebook to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $220.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Facebook from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.54.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $20,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $907,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,077,753.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,853,537 shares of company stock worth $318,057,881 over the last ninety days. 16.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in Facebook by 577.1% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 11,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $7.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.55. 43,835,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,618,074. Facebook has a 52 week low of $131.21 and a 52 week high of $218.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

