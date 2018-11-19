Factorial Partners LLC Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 2.8% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $54.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

