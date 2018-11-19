FairCoin Price Down 36.4% This Week (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. In the last week, FairCoin has traded down 36.4% against the dollar. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00002500 BTC on popular exchanges. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $4,888.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.44 or 0.02251176 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00537289 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00021642 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00017898 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00017300 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007508 BTC.

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofCooperation hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The official website for FairCoin is fair-coin.org. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FairCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

