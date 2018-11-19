Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Price

News articles about Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) have trended positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Thermo Fisher Scientific earned a news sentiment score of 2.16 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the medical research company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Thermo Fisher Scientific’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.45.

NYSE:TMO opened at $241.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $181.51 and a 12 month high of $249.95. The company has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, September 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.17%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $31,066,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

