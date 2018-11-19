Fazzcoin Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges (FAZZ)

Fazzcoin (CURRENCY:FAZZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 19th. In the last week, Fazzcoin has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One Fazzcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Fazzcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Fazzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00028206 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006041 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000178 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000536 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000200 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Fazzcoin Coin Profile

Fazzcoin (CRYPTO:FAZZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Fazzcoin’s total supply is 1,052,496,944 coins. Fazzcoin’s official website is fazzcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Fazzcoin

Fazzcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fazzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fazzcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fazzcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

