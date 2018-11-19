FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,852 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $95,309,000 after acquiring an additional 284,134 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,442,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 23,047.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,736 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 239,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,582,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,600,000 after acquiring an additional 197,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,504,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FedEx to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.57.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $281,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $226.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $207.90 and a 1 year high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.98%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/fedex-co-fdx-shares-sold-by-fjarde-ap-fonden-fourth-swedish-national-pension-fund.html.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.