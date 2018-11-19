FedoraCoin (TIPS) Trading Down 32.7% Over Last 7 Days

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last week, FedoraCoin has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. One FedoraCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and CoinExchange. FedoraCoin has a market capitalization of $695,414.00 and approximately $17,673.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00768744 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002861 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00015086 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00001443 BTC.

About FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

