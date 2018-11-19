FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Position Trimmed by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,844 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.14% of FibroGen worth $58,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 1,829.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FGEN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Leerink Swann set a $82.00 price objective on FibroGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $40.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 2.15. FibroGen Inc has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $68.55.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 87.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $2,387,672.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,787,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,931,831.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshinari Tamura sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,673 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,882 over the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/fibrogen-inc-fgen-position-trimmed-by-eagle-asset-management-inc.html.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.