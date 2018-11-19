Financial Analysis: MBT Financial (MBTF) versus Sterling Bancorp (STL)

MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) and Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

MBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sterling Bancorp pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MBT Financial and Sterling Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MBT Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sterling Bancorp 0 2 4 0 2.67

MBT Financial currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.95%. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus price target of $29.14, indicating a potential upside of 56.34%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than MBT Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of MBT Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of MBT Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MBT Financial and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBT Financial 22.48% 15.64% 1.44% Sterling Bancorp 23.31% 9.96% 1.35%

Risk and Volatility

MBT Financial has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MBT Financial and Sterling Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBT Financial $57.68 million 4.47 $10.60 million N/A N/A Sterling Bancorp $746.65 million 5.60 $93.03 million $1.40 13.31

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MBT Financial.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats MBT Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

MBT Financial Company Profile

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. The company also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services. It operates through a network of 20 full service branches in Monroe and Wayne counties, Michigan; and provides wealth management services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Monroe, Michigan.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, the company engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 128 full-service retail and commercial financial centers, which comprise 29 offices located in Nassau County, New York, 27 in Suffolk County, 19 in Queens County, 14 in Westchester County, 13 in Kings County, 9 in Rockland County, 6 in Orange County, 5 in New York City, and 2 in Bronx County, as well as 1 office each of Sullivan, Ulster, and Putnam Counties in New York; and 1 office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Montebello, New York.

