Financial Analysis: Post (POST) & RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)

Post (NYSE:POST) and RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of RiceBran Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Post shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of RiceBran Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Post and RiceBran Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Post 0 1 7 0 2.88 RiceBran Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Post currently has a consensus target price of $112.29, indicating a potential upside of 22.24%. RiceBran Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.79%. Given RiceBran Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RiceBran Technologies is more favorable than Post.

Profitability

This table compares Post and RiceBran Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Post 7.47% 10.13% 2.47% RiceBran Technologies -74.93% -45.57% -39.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Post and RiceBran Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Post $6.26 billion 0.98 $467.30 million $4.08 22.51 RiceBran Technologies $13.35 million 6.05 -$4.53 million N/A N/A

Post has higher revenue and earnings than RiceBran Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Post has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RiceBran Technologies has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Post beats RiceBran Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements. The company also manufactures peanut butter and other nut butters, baking nuts, dried fruits, and nuts; distributes cereals and snacks; and provides peanut blanching, granulation, and roasting services to the peanut industry. The company markets its products under the trademarks, including Post, Honey Bunches of Oats, Great Grains, Post Shredded Wheat, Spoon Size Shredded Wheat, Golden Crisp, Alpha-Bits, Oh's, Shreddies, Post Raisin Bran, Grape-Nuts, Honeycomb, Frosted Mini Spooners, Golden Puffs, Cinnamon Toasters, Fruity Dyno-Bites, Cocoa Dyno-Bites, Berry Colossal Crunch, Malt-O-Meal, Farina, Dyno-Bites, MOM's Best, Better Oats, CoCo Wheats, Weetabix, Barbara's, Puffins, Snackimals, Attune, Uncle Sam, Erewhon, Willamette Valley Granola Company, Peace Cereal, Sweet Home Farm, Crystal Farms, All Whites, Papetti's, Better'n Eggs, Easy Eggs, Emulsa, Table Ready, Davidson's Safest Choice, Abbotsford Farms, Simply Potatoes, Diner's Choice, Crescent Valley, Westfield Farms, David's Deli; Premier Protein, Joint Juice, Dymatize, ISO.100, Supreme Protein, PowerBar, Golden Boy, Golden Organics, Country Orchard, Weetabix, Alpen, Weetos, Ready Brek, Weetabix On the Go, and Oatbix. It sells products to grocery, mass merchandise, supercenters, club store, and drug store customers; military, e-commerce, and foodservice channels; foodservice distributors, restaurant chains, retail grocery stores, and food manufacturers and processors; and foodservice and food ingredient customers through internal sales staff, broker organizations, and direct sales forces. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand. The company serves natural food, food and animal nutrition manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company was formerly known as NutraCea and changed its name to RiceBran Technologies in October 2012. RiceBran Technologies was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

