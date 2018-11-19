Financial Contrast: White Fox Ventures (AWAW) vs. Philip Morris International (PM)

White Fox Ventures (OTCMKTS:AWAW) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares White Fox Ventures and Philip Morris International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Fox Ventures N/A N/A N/A Philip Morris International 8.20% -78.80% 19.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of White Fox Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Philip Morris International pays an annual dividend of $4.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. White Fox Ventures does not pay a dividend. Philip Morris International pays out 92.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Philip Morris International has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares White Fox Ventures and Philip Morris International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Fox Ventures $70,000.00 12.63 -$9.40 million N/A N/A Philip Morris International $78.10 billion 1.73 $6.04 billion $4.93 17.60

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than White Fox Ventures.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for White Fox Ventures and Philip Morris International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score White Fox Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Philip Morris International 1 4 8 0 2.54

Philip Morris International has a consensus target price of $94.73, indicating a potential upside of 9.06%. Given Philip Morris International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Philip Morris International is more favorable than White Fox Ventures.

Risk and Volatility

White Fox Ventures has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Philip Morris International has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Philip Morris International beats White Fox Ventures on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

White Fox Ventures Company Profile

White Fox Ventures, Inc. focuses on designing, marketing, and distributing electronic cigarettes worldwide. It also intends to offer vaporizers, liquid nicotine, and related accessories. The company focuses on distributing its products through wholesale and retail distribution channels, including convenience stores, retail chains, wholesale trade, pharmacies, gas stations, hotels, industrial consumers, clubs, casinos, and duty free stores; and breathecig.com Website and other online sales platforms. White Fox Ventures, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next. The company also owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna A, and Sampoerna U in Indonesia; Fortune and Jackpot in the Philippines; Belmont and Canadian Classics in Canada; and Delicados in Mexico. Philip Morris International Inc. markets and sells its products in the European Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Canada. The company has a strategic collaboration with Parallax Development Corp. for the development and commercialization of a nicotine-delivery system. Philip Morris International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

