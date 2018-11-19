First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $239,000 in Curo Group Holdings Corp (CURO) Stock

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the first quarter valued at $167,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Curo Group by 3,563.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the third quarter valued at $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Curo Group alerts:

NYSE CURO opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.80 million and a P/E ratio of 8.90.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.27). Curo Group had a positive return on equity of 262.11% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Curo Group news, EVP William C. Baker sold 56,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $1,792,291.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CURO shares. Stephens set a $38.00 price objective on Curo Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Curo Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $239,000 in Curo Group Holdings Corp (CURO) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/first-mercantile-trust-co-invests-239000-in-curo-group-holdings-corp-curo-stock.html.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO).

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.