First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 2,000 iRobot Co. (IRBT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other iRobot news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $967,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $1,000,085.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,956 shares in the company, valued at $42,817,001.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,406 shares of company stock worth $18,014,443 over the last three months. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRBT. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on iRobot in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on iRobot to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

iRobot stock opened at $92.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.73. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $118.75.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.12 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 6.52%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

