First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 616.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,533 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Eagle Materials worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 2,356.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXP opened at $72.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $122.49.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.04 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 9.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $122.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Macquarie started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.86.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

