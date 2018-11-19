First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Associated Banc Corp (ASB)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 915,744 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Associated Banc by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Associated Banc by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,609,000 after purchasing an additional 104,482 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Associated Banc by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Associated Banc by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

ASB opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Associated Banc Corp has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $29.02.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $307.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.04 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other Associated Banc news, insider John A. Utz sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $65,103.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,802.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Stein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 121,000 shares of company stock worth $3,025,000 and sold 17,341 shares worth $431,803. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

