First Trust Advisors LP Sells 51,714 Shares of Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Andeavor Logistics worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 219.9% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Andeavor Logistics during the second quarter worth $241,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 58.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 70.8% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 26.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

ANDX opened at $37.40 on Monday. Andeavor Logistics LP has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Andeavor Logistics’s payout ratio is 164.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Andeavor Logistics news, Director Jeff A. Stevens bought 39,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.14 per share, with a total value of $1,964,234.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 527,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,430,599.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens bought 19,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $974,429.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,276,981.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

