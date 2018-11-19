FirstService Corp (FSV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstService from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on FirstService from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

Get FirstService alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSV. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 6.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,285,000 after purchasing an additional 89,665 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in FirstService by 21.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,099,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,605,000 after purchasing an additional 192,780 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 6.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,075,000 after purchasing an additional 69,251 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 3.9% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,060,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,496,000 after purchasing an additional 39,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 29,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $73.29 on Monday. FirstService has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $506.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. FirstService’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.