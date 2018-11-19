Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 13,753 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,753 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $25,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 75,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $117.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director Lisa W. Wardell bought 273 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.72 per share, for a total transaction of $29,407.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,407.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,231,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wedbush set a $115.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $132.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.41.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

