Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (PFD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.20

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 11217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 67.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 519.6% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter.
Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Company Profile (NYSE:PFD)
There is no company description available for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund.
