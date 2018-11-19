Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

Fluz Fluz (CURRENCY:FLUZ) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last week, Fluz Fluz has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Fluz Fluz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX. Fluz Fluz has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $560.00 worth of Fluz Fluz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00022465 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00045419 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00010608 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006262 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006563 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Fluz Fluz Profile

Fluz Fluz (CRYPTO:FLUZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Fluz Fluz’s total supply is 204,780,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Fluz Fluz is /r/FluzFluzGlobal. The official website for Fluz Fluz is www.fluzfluz.com. Fluz Fluz’s official Twitter account is @FluzFluzGlobal.

Buying and Selling Fluz Fluz

Fluz Fluz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluz Fluz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fluz Fluz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fluz Fluz using one of the exchanges listed above.

