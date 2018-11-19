Ford Motor (F) Position Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,720 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $124,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,787.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.27.

Shares of F stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $13.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.05 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ford Motor (F) Position Increased by MML Investors Services LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/ford-motor-f-position-increased-by-mml-investors-services-llc.html.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.