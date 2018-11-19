FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 150.2% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $115,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $146,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $129.38 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.52.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

