FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,361 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.78% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000.

NYSEARCA RYF opened at $41.03 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $47.40.

