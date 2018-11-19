FormulaFolio Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 105.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Societe Generale set a $95.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

PM stock opened at $86.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

