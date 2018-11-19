Forsta AP Fonden Has $206,000 Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

OLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded One Liberty Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

OLP stock opened at $26.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $509.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

