Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPT. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 62,656 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,189,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,786,000 after buying an additional 622,602 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000.

RPT opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

RPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp set a $15.00 price objective on Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

About Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

