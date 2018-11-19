Forsta AP Fonden Sells 20,200 Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,596,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,484,000 after buying an additional 2,128,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,994,000 after buying an additional 715,305 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,929,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after buying an additional 547,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 763,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,779,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Shares of IRT opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $48.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 7,966 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $75,756.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,339.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

