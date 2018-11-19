Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Position in Store Capital Corp (STOR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 27.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Store Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,254,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Store Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Store Capital by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on shares of Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

STOR stock opened at $29.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Store Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $30.23.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.39 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Store Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,084 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

