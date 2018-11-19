Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 2,726 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,665.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,852,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $168,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,200 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 247.2% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.36.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $266,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,895,472.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $913,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $3,126,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $72.95 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.72 and a fifty-two week high of $115.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

