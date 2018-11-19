Fortive Corp (FTV) Stake Increased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortive by 106.0% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp boosted its stake in Fortive by 3.5% in the third quarter. South State Corp now owns 127,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Fortive by 19.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fortive by 150.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.18.

In other news, insider James A. Lico sold 123,298 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $9,297,902.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 357,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,956,058.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 9,271 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $699,126.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,279 shares in the company, valued at $699,729.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,914 shares of company stock worth $10,694,376. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $75.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 9.69%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

