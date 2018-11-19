Fosun International Ltd Increases Stake in L Brands Inc (LB)

Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,981 shares during the period. L Brands accounts for 1.8% of Fosun International Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fosun International Ltd owned 0.44% of L Brands worth $36,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 23.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 3.2% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 51,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L Brands by 15.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L Brands by 14.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in L Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LB. Zacks Investment Research cut L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on L Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut L Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on L Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.69.
NYSE:LB opened at $35.28 on Monday. L Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33.
L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 84.14% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.
L Brands Profile
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.
