Fosun International Ltd Invests $4.96 Million in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH) Stock

Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,000. Fosun International Ltd owned about 0.34% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 679,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,310,000 after purchasing an additional 120,683 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 43,668 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 584,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,629,000 after purchasing an additional 108,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

DCPH stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 18.46, a current ratio of 18.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65). As a group, research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

