Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) PT Set at €76.00 by HSBC

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been given a €76.00 ($88.37) target price by stock analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €84.38 ($98.12).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

Shares of FRA FRA traded down €4.26 ($4.95) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €64.98 ($75.56). 122,291 shares of the company traded hands. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12 month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 12 month high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.