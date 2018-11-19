Fresnillo (FNLPF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of FNLPF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.31. 417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 10.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.42. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $19.93.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

