Frontline (FRO) Rating Increased to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a hold rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Frontline from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Frontline has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Frontline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Frontline had a negative net margin of 40.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Frontline during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Frontline during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Frontline during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Frontline during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Frontline by 38,407.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 38,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.