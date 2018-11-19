FS Investment (FSIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “FS Investment Corporation is a business development company. It primarily originates and invests in senior secured loans and other securities of private U.S. companies, with the investment objective of generating current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. FS Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of FS Investment in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of FS Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of FS Investment in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of FS Investment and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of FSIC stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. FS Investment has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.66 million. FS Investment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS Investment will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. FS Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Investment by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 106,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of FS Investment by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of FS Investment by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Investment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 584,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Investment by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 127,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. 29.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Investment

FS Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

