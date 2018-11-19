FTB Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Cynosure Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 252,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 92,037 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 55,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,936,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,292 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Argus downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $40,657.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,299.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,005,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,069.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,528. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

