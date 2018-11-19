FTB Advisors Inc. Has $3.50 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 42,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 351,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 182,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 61.8% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $141.89 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.08 and a 12-month high of $157.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

