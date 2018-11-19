FTB Advisors Inc. Purchases 31,090 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,961.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 211,470 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.90 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $52.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/ftb-advisors-inc-purchases-31090-shares-of-ishares-msci-emerging-markets-etf-eem.html.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.