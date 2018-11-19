FTB Advisors Inc. Sells 4,096 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

FTB Advisors Inc. reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 100,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 532,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,588,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $65.64 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.
