FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $7.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.91. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XEC. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.67.

NYSE:XEC opened at $88.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $130.16.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $591.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.67 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 28.70%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 118,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lisa A. Stewart purchased 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

