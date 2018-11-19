FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Iamgold Corp Issued By National Bank Financial (IMG)

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Iamgold in a research report issued on Thursday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Iamgold’s FY2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

IMG has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Iamgold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Iamgold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Iamgold from C$10.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

Shares of IMG opened at C$4.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.31. Iamgold has a 12 month low of C$3.64 and a 12 month high of C$8.20.

In other news, Director Ronald Peter Gagel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

