FY2018 EPS Estimates for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ETTX) Cut by Analyst

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash now expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.00) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.70). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ETTX stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($20.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($19.18).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,130,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,840,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,117,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $757,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg purchased 262,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,938,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Galakatos purchased 453,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,805,769 shares of company stock worth $27,086,535.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing ETX2514SUL, a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, an oral antibiotic monotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and various antibiotics for gram-negative infections.

