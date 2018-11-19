FY2018 EPS Estimates for Uni Select Inc (UNS) Raised by Desjardins

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Uni Select in a research report issued on Thursday, November 15th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Uni Select’s FY2019 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

UNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Uni Select from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$26.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Uni Select in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.29.

Uni Select stock opened at C$22.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Uni Select has a 1 year low of C$18.48 and a 1 year high of C$29.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Uni Select’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. It also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

